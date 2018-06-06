Register
19:52 GMT +306 June 2018
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    US Wants Saudi, UAE, Jordanian Military Presence in Syria - Kurdish Politician

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    407

    Sputnik has recently learned that delegates from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan met with representatives of Arab tribes on a US military base south of Kurdish-controlled Kobani. The delegates discussed forming Sunni-led military forces in northern Syria. Sputnik has discussed this with head of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Party Gelo Iso.

    Gelo Iso, the president of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Party, shared with Sputnik that the representatives of the Arab states brought by the US to the negotiations with Syrian tribes, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan, expressed their willingness to participate in rebuilding Syrian cities, especially Raqqa.

    READ MORE: US Reportedly Sets Up Base on Syria-Iraq Border

    But the US wants more than just funding from Arab states to restore Syria — Washington wants the three states to establish a military presence in northern Syria, Iso added. According to him, Washington wants to transfer responsibility for the Sunni-inhabited territories to them, but the Arab states are hesitating to give affirmative answer, as they feel it might be a possible trap from the US.

    "Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE want to create forces of an Arab coalition in northern Syria, but several factors exist that make them waiver on this decision. The key factor is the possible reaction from Turkey, Russia and Iran, that might follow, if Arab forces deploy their troops to Syria," the politician said.

    Iso claimed that there is still no clarity with Arab states' plans and so far they are only ready to supply humanitarian aid to Syria.

    READ MORE: Turkey, US to Decide How to Govern Syria's Manbij After Kurdish Withdrawal

    US President Donald Trump previously expressed the opinion that the US must not be the only one to bear the burden of what is happening in the Middle East and that other Arab states must also participate.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

