Boeing Refuses to Deliver Any Aircraft to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat

Boeing had previously claimed that it would respect the US sanctions re-imposed on Tehran by US President Donald Trump, but did not specify its business plan.

Boeing spokesman said Wednesday, the company would not collaborate with Tehran, refusing to deliver planes to Iran due to the US sanctions, effectively aborting a pair of large contracts with Iranian carriers.

In May it was reported, that Boeing's $20bn Iran contracts were frozen due to the sanctions.

Last year Trump's administration also probed the possibility of stopping sales of Boeing aircraft to the Iranian airlines amid the growing tensions between the countries.

