Gunmen Kill 2 Iranian Border Guards Near Frontier With Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports

About 20 armed men made an attempt to enter Iran from the Iraqi territory, the Mehr news agency reported, citing the Iranian Border Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Ghasem Rezaei.
READ MORE: Iraq Reportedly Urges Turkey, Iran to Close Borders With Iraqi Kurdistan
The situation in the region escalated after 90 percent of Kurds voted in September in favor of the autonomy's secession from Iraq. Baghdad, for its part, has called the referendum illegal and launched a military operation to recapture the Kurdish-held disputed areas of the country, while also imposing sanctions on Kurdish authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)