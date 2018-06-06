Qatar Mulls Possibility of NATO Membership - Defense Minister

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar considers the option of NATO membership, as the country effectively cooperates with the alliance, Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah said.

"Qatar effectively cooperates with NATO, this cooperation is developing day by day and may eventually lead to deploying some unit or special NATO center on the territory of Qatar. As for NATO membership… we do have ambitions to seek full membership of NATO if the alliance expands its partnership," Attiyah said in an interview with the defense ministry's magazine.

READ MORE: NATO Reportedly Invests in 'Key' Military Radar on Denmark's Easternmost Island

The minister noted that the alliance could assist Qatar in fighting against terrorism and could be a guarantor of stability in the region.

In March, Qatari armed forces signed an agreement with NATO on military and security cooperation.