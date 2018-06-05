Register
    U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, Syria May 8, 2018. Picture Taken May 8, 2018

    US-led Coalition Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria - Spokesman

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition to defeat the Daesh* terrorist group has substantially increased strikes against targets in Syria since March and killed a senior Daesh leader, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Thomas Veale said in a press briefing.

    "The increased operational tempo under Operation Roundup includes 225 coalition partner strikes in May, that’s a 304 percent increase over March and 123 percent increase over April strikes," Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Thomas Veale told reporters.

    Veale noted that on May 17, a coalition operation killed high-level operative of Daesh Ahmad al Hamduni. His death will hinder Daesh leadership’s ability to communicate in Syria and Iraq while increasing their risk of exposure, Veale said.

    READ MORE: US-led Coalition Strikes Civilians in Syria, Leaving Eight Dead — Reports

    Smoke rises from Islamic State positions following a US-led coalition airstrike
    © AP Photo / Osama Sami
    US-Led Coalition Hits Syrian Army Base - Reports
    The coalition is conducting the second phase of Operation Roundup in Syria. The first phase ended on May 1 when Syrian Democratic Forces secured the town of Baghuz near the Syria-Iraq border. The second phase began on Sunday and is focused on clearing the town of Dashisha.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

