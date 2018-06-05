US-led Coalition Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria - Spokesman

"The increased operational tempo under Operation Roundup includes 225 coalition partner strikes in May, that’s a 304 percent increase over March and 123 percent increase over April strikes," Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Thomas Veale told reporters.
Veale noted that on May 17, a coalition operation killed high-level operative of Daesh Ahmad al Hamduni. His death will hinder Daesh leadership’s ability to communicate in Syria and Iraq while increasing their risk of exposure, Veale said.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
