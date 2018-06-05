Register
20:10 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jerusalem

    Messi in Jerusalem: Just Football or Political Trick by Israel?

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the World Cup warm-up match between Argentina and Israel is drawing closer, Palestinians are hoping that football star Lionel Messi will call off his participation, as the match will be held in Jerusalem. Sputnik spoke with sports journalist Ezequiel Fernández Moores about the rising tensions in the area due to the match.

    Argentine sports journalist Ezequiel Fernández Moores, in an interview with Sputnik Mundo, has said that some nations use sports to show that everything is "more or less normal" in their countries.

    Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
    'Messi Don't Come': Palestinian Fans Burn Football Star's Shirts Ahead of Match
    He also noted that sporting events gives some sort of results in the sphere of politics. "It is obvious here that Israel intends to hold a match in honor of its 70th birthday," the journalist said.

    The journalist pointed out the recent decision of the US to move its embassy to Jerusalem, which sparked further chaos in the region. 

    "The Argentine team has played in Israel before; the question now is that the match is going to be held in Jerusalem, there is political as well as economic background to this. For this game, Israel offered more than two million dollars and transportation costs."

    According to Moores, in this context, the figure of Messi is especially important. Lionel Messi is a symbol for millions of people and football fans in Israel are excited to see him, but Palestinian fans feel betrayed. 

    Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Israel-Palestine Conflict Cannot Be Settled by Military Means - Russian Mission
    “If he comes to play in Jerusalem, then the match won’t be a friendly one,” Moores added.

    Palestinian Ambassador to Buenos Aires, Husni Abdel Waheben, said that after holding a football match in Jerusalem on June 9, the Argentinean team will become "an accomplice in the violation of human rights and the occupation of territories."

    On Sunday, the Palestinian football chief declared a campaign against Argentina and particularly Messi, if he comes to play at Jerusalem’s Teddy Kollek stadium.

    Argentina will play against Israel in a World Cup warm-up match on Saturday and although football star Lionel Messi’s participation has garnered wide excitement in the area, Palestinian fans aren’t happy.

    The match was originally planned to be played in Haifa, but was later moved to Jerusalem.

    Some football fans have already burned Messi shirts in protest, as they want Messi to call off his participation in the game.

    Related:

    Indonesian Parl't Speaker Urges Counterparts to Support Palestine's Independence
    Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital, US Reputation Almost at Zero – Erdogan
    Palestine Asks Arab Nations to Cut Ties to States Moving Embassies to Jerusalem
    Israeli Journalists Attacked in Istanbul Amid Tensions Over Palestine - Reports
    Netanyahu: Iran Wants Nuclear Arsenal to Destroy Israel
    Tags:
    occupied territories, tensions, politics, football, Lionel Messi, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok