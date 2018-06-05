UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Areas Near Yarmouk Camp in Syria - OCHA

According to the UNRWA, the humanitarian convoy consisted of a mobile clinic and 18 truckloads. Later in the day, the UNRWA reported that this was the first convoy since May 2016.
In May, the Syrian army liberated the camp from terrorists. Soon after that Christopher Gunness, the spokesman of the UNRWA told Sputnik that the camp had been almost destroyed.
Food, hygiene and other emergency supplies for 3,500 people are being delivered by @UNRWA to #Yalda #Babila #BeitSahem near #Yarmouk pic.twitter.com/deNzne3ojC— OCHA Syria (@OCHA_Syria) June 5, 2018
The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. During the Syrian civil war, the camp has become a stronghold of terrorists.
.@unrwa will again deliver aid to Palestine refugees from #Yarmouk in Yalda. These people already suffered untold hardship because of years of besiegement and hostilities and then in late April, intensified fighting in Yarmouk further destroyed many homes, displacing thousands. pic.twitter.com/hDHhbuHJHJ— Mohammed Abdi Adar (@MohammedAAdar) June 5, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)