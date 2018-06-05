UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Areas Near Yarmouk Camp in Syria - OCHA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) delivered humanitarian aid to thousands of people in the areas near the Yarmouk refugee camp near Damascus, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said Tuesday.

According to the UNRWA, the humanitarian convoy consisted of a mobile clinic and 18 truckloads. Later in the day, the UNRWA reported that this was the first convoy since May 2016.

In May, the Syrian army liberated the camp from terrorists. Soon after that Christopher Gunness, the spokesman of the UNRWA told Sputnik that the camp had been almost destroyed.

The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. During the Syrian civil war, the camp has become a stronghold of terrorists.