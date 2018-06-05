Amnesty Urges US-Led Coalition to Admit Civilian Deaths After Raqqa Strikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition, which is fighting the Daesh* terror group in Syria, must publicly acknowledge the number of civilians it killed during its airstrikes, which aimed at ousting Daesh militants from the Syrian city of Raqqa between June and October 2017, the Amnesty International stated.

Earlier in the day, Amnesty International released a report called "War of Annihilation," in which the watchdog outlines the outcomes of the coalition’s airstrikes on Raqqa.

"Eight months after military operation ended, most of the city’s residents remain displaced and those who have returned are living in dire conditions. … Amnesty International calls on the Coalition and its member states to acknowledge publicly the scale and gravity of the loss of civilian lives and destruction of property and livelihoods which resulted from its strikes in Raqqa," the watchdog said in the report, adding that the coalition’s four-month military operation had resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Moreover, Amnesty also urged the coalition to publish information about their strikes — dates, times and locations — as this was needed to investigate responsibility for the civilian deaths.

In its report, the watchdog also expressed Raqqa residents’ concerns over the coalition's excessive spending on the military operation, which destroyed the city without being able to provide necessary aid afterward.

"Virtually every resident of Raqqa who spoke to Amnesty International asked why those who could spend so much for a costly military campaign to destroy the city cannot provide the relief so desperately needed in its aftermath, including the heavy-lifting equipment needed to clear the rubble and recover the bodies and clear the IEDs [improvised explosive devices]," it said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military offensives against Daesh in Syria. According to the coalition's statistics, 883 civilians have been killed by its strikes since its operation started in 2014.

Russia, which has supported the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism, has repeatedly emphasized that the actions of the international coalition in Syria were not authorized both by Damascus and the United Nations.