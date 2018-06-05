SDF Continue Military Operation on Syrian-Iraqi Border

"During the second stage of the al-Jazeera Storm operation, as the al-Baghuz district was liberated and IS positions were completely surrounded, our forces announce the start of a military operation to liberate al-Dashisha settlement in al-Hasakah province," the statement read.
The Kurdish forces said that the SDF troops aimed to gain full control of the Syrian-Iraqi border in al-Hasakah.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military offensives against the Daesh groups in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are neither coordinated with Damascus, nor authorized by a UN Security Council resolution.
