SDF Continue Military Operation on Syrian-Iraqi Border

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resumed the al-Jazeera Storm operation to liberate the Syrian province of al-Hasakah on the Iraqi border from the Daesh terrorist group, the SDF press service said on Monday.

"During the second stage of the al-Jazeera Storm operation, as the al-Baghuz district was liberated and IS positions were completely surrounded, our forces announce the start of a military operation to liberate al-Dashisha settlement in al-Hasakah province," the statement read.

The Kurdish forces said that the SDF troops aimed to gain full control of the Syrian-Iraqi border in al-Hasakah.

On May 1, the SDF and the US-led coalition launched al-Jazeera Storm operation to clear Syria’s eastern border of the Daesh terrorists, who had regrouped there after losing control over Raqqa . The first stage of the operation successfully ended in liberating the town of al-Baghuz Fawqani in the province of Deir Ez-Zor, the coalition said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military offensives against the Daesh groups in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are neither coordinated with Damascus, nor authorized by a UN Security Council resolution.