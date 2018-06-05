Register
03:31 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Jordanian protester holds a picture of Jordanian Prime Ministers Hani al-Mulki and chants slogans during a strike against the new income tax law, in Amman, Jordan May 30, 2018

    Young Professionals in Jordan Spearhead Anti-IMF Austerity Protest

    © REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Massive protests erupted in the Jordanian capital of Amman since May 30 when the government proposed a set of economic reforms aimed at raising taxes and reducing spending in accordance with requirements stipulated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning journalist reporting from Jordan, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that the protests in Jordan have mostly been led by young professionals that make up the country's middle class.

    ​"This income tax affects the middle class and the professional sector rather than the poor, so, the younger people have been the ones exploding in protests around the country," Kuttab told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "Many of the people protesting are between the ages of 25 and 35. Many of them are educated people. Lots of women are also out demonstrating. Some women are even leading the demonstrations. Because many of the protesters are professionals, you are seeing quite a different level of people demonstrating and protesting than usual," Kuttab noted.

    "They have been very peaceful demonstrations and the police have been very disciplined in dealing with them and that is a good sign," he said.

    Last Wednesday, thousands of young Jordanians took the streets in Amman to protest against government policies, particularly proposed amendments to the income tax law. The demonstration followed trade union calls for a rally in front of the union's building in Amman.

    The new legislation would require every adult to obtain a tax number. Those individuals whose annual incomes are no higher than 8,000 Jordanian dinars (over $11,200), and families having incomes that do not exceed 16,000 dinars ($22,400), would be exempt. The tax rates for other individuals and families would range from 5 to 25 percent, depending on just how much these minimum income thresholds are surpassed. 

    Jordanian security forces secure Hakama street during a raid in downtown Irbid, north of Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, March 2, 2016
    © AP Photo / Raad Adayleh
    NATO Launches Project to Boost Jordan's Defense Capacity

    The proposed legislation also imposes different tax rates on companies from different sectors. For example, a 30 percent rate will be levied on mining firms, while a 40 percent rate would be paid by banks.

    "Last Wednesday, [after the government proposed raising taxes] the professionals unions declared a one-day strike. The next day, the government appointed committee which decides on fuel rates decided to raise the price of fuel. These two events happened back-to-back and people exploded in demonstrations across the country. The King [Abdullah II] tried to intervene by attempting to delay the fuel hike, but the Pandora's box had already been opened and people started demonstrating," Kuttab explained.

    "It also helps that it is currently Ramadan and after people break their fast, they normally go out and walk in the streets to enjoy themselves. The protests became a trendy thing to do among young people who have nothing else to do," Kuttab added, referring to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan which consists of fasting, introspection and prayers.

    On Monday, Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki submitted his resignation. According to Al-Jazeera, the decision was made in order to ease tensions caused by the country's economic policies.

    Following the resignation, King Abdullah asked Omar al-Razzaz, education minister in the outgoing government, to become prime minister and form a new government. 

    Related:

    Jordan Peterson is Too Nice to Win the Culture War
    Terrorists Detained in Jordan in November Planned to Attack US Embassy - Reports
    Russia, Jordan Have Grounds to Enhance Cooperation - Putin
    Israel Announces Reopening of Its Embassy in Jordan After Diplomatic Row Settled
    US, Jordan 'Agreed to Disagree' on Trump's Jerusalem Decision - Pence
    Tags:
    austerity measures, protests, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse