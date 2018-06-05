Turkish FM Reveals Date of US F-35 First Delivery to Ankara

"We told [the United States] that we do not respond well to threats. As of F-35, we have already signed the deal. … For June 21, there is going be a transfer for the F-35s. There is no negative development," Cavusoglu told reporters following his meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington.
In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement to supply S-400s to Ankara. The deal triggered disagreements between Ankara and Washington, with the latter threatening to impose sanctions against Turkey, as the United States believes that the weapon was incompatible with NATO defenses.
