Attack on Religious Scholars in Afghan Capital Constitute War Crime – UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations condemned an attack on religious scholars in the Afghan capital of Kabul, calling it a war crime, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

"The United Nations condemns the attack today on religious scholars gathered in Kabul to promote peace in Afghanistan. Attacks on civilians are war crimes. Such attacks must not deter our collective resolve for a peaceful future for all Afghans," UNAMA said in a Twitter message.

​Earlier in the day, at least 14 civilians were killed and 17 more were injured in an explosion targeting a gathering of top Afghan clerics in Kabul, according to TOLOnews.

READ MORE: At Least 14 Killed by Blast Near Gathering of Afghan Clerics in Kabul — Police

The religious scholars had just left a meeting in which they issued a joint fatwa, an Islamic ruling, condemning the ongoing conflict and suicide bombings in Afghanistan, media reports added.

No terrorist organization has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.