Explosion Heard Near French-American Military Base in Northern Syria - Reports

An explosion has occurred near the French-American military base in the north of the Syrian province of Raqqa, Kurdistan-24 TV channel reports.

According to the report, the military base is located near the town of Ayn Issa, it hosts 200 American and 75 French servicemen.

There is no further information about casualties or damage.

The Turkish edition of the Kurdistan-24 TV channel reports, citing local sources, that the possible cause of the incident might be an explosion of munitions.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW