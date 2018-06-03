NATO Won't Help Israel in Case of Attack by Iran - Stoltenberg

Since Israel is a partner, and not a member of the military bloc, NATO is not ready to give any security guarantees to the Jewish state amid tensions in the Middle East.

NATO won't defend Israel in case of an attack by Iran, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the German magazine Spiegel.

The official explained that since Israel is not a member of NATO, the military bloc's "security guarantee" does not apply to the Jewish state.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO is not involved in the settlement of the situation in the Middle East and added that NATO members have different positions on the Iranian nuclear deal.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been running high recently, with the latest episode being a suspected Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus that targeted depots, which according to Tel Aviv belonged to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

READ MORE: Netanyahu: We'll Strike at Iran Anywhere in Syria

Israel has expressed concern over Iran's alleged attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout in the whole region.

However, Tehran denies the claims, noting that the country has only been sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his struggle against terrorist groups in the country. Nevertheless, Israel continues to view Iranian activities as a threat to its national security.