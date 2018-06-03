WATCH Israel Makes 'Additional' Airstrike on Five Targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Sunday that the Israeli Air Force fighter jets had hit five targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the enclave.

The IDF said that the 'additional' strike had been carried out against the Gaza-based Hamas militant group, which Israel accuses of stoking tensions in the exclave.

IDF posted a footage on its official Twitter account, saying that the Israeli Air Force targeted five targets at a Hamas compound in the northern Gaza Strip.

Moments ago, IAF fighter jets targeted five terror targets at a military compound belonging to the Hamas terror organization's naval force in the northern Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/C431gbkR3K — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 3, 2018

This was an additional IDF strike carried out last night targeting terror sites belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which is responsible for all events that transpire & emanate from the Gaza Strip- most notably the severe attacks it conducts against Israel & its civilians — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 3, 2018

​Earlier on Sunday, t​he Israeli Defense Forces said that the Israeli Air Force hit 10 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire. The defense forces said that they targeted two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites & a military compound

Before the official statement by IDF, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli forces hit a military facility in the southern Zeitoun district of the Palestinian city of Gaza.

The Israeli air defense system reported intercepting several rockets fired from the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said previously on Sunday.