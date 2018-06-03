Register
04:10 GMT +303 June 2018
    An Israeli soldier guards an Iron Dome air defense system deployed in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015.

    Israel Reports Intercepting Two More Rockets Fired From Gaza Within 24 Hours

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli air defense system intercepted two more rockets fired from the Gaza Strip within the last 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

    Earlier in the day, the IDF said that the Israeli Air Force had hit 10 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

    "Following the sirens that sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council, one rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory. The IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the launch," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

    ​IDF also reported later another rocket launched from the Gaza Strip and intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.

    ​Earlier in the day, the siren sounded in the city of Sderot and in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council with the rocket having also been intercepted by the air defense system.

    The first rocket attack took place on Saturday when two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. One of them failed to reach the target while the other one was intercepted.

    The IDF pointed out that Israel held the Hamas Palestinian movement responsible for all the attacks from the Gaza Strip.

