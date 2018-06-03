Israeli Defense Forces Report Carrying Out 10 Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

"Moments ago, IAF fighter jets targeted 10 terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets were two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites & a military compound," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.
"The strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend. These terror activities included planting a grenade, hurling explosive devices, attempts to cross the security fence, damaging security infrastructure, and igniting fires in Israeli territory with the use of arson kites and balloons," the IDF added.
Earlier, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli artillery hit a military facility in the southern Zeitoun district of the Palestinian city of Gaza.
