Israeli Defense Forces Report Carrying Out 10 Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force hit 10 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli Defense Forces said on Sunday.

"Moments ago, IAF fighter jets targeted 10 terror sites in three military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets were two Hamas munition manufacturing and storage sites & a military compound," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

© AP Photo / Dan Balilty Two Rockets Fired From Gaza at Israel - IDF

The IDF pointed out that the strikes had been carried out after several rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip

"The strikes were conducted in response to the rockets that were fired and to the various terror activities orchestrated by the Hamas terror organization over the weekend. These terror activities included planting a grenade, hurling explosive devices, attempts to cross the security fence, damaging security infrastructure, and igniting fires in Israeli territory with the use of arson kites and balloons," the IDF added.

Earlier, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that the Israeli artillery hit a military facility in the southern Zeitoun district of the Palestinian city of Gaza.