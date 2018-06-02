Iranian Military Aircraft Reportedly Crashed in Central Iran

According to the agency, two pilots had ejected before the jet, reportedly Iranian Air Force's F-7 fighter, crashed. The agency further noted that the Army linked the crash to technical failure.
"The fighter ran into technical problems after departing the Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan on a training flight and crashed mid-day near Hasanabad village," the air force said in a statement published by another Iranian news agency Fars.
Last November, a Su-22 airplane of the IRGC Air Forces crashed during military exercises in the south of the country, killing the pilot.
