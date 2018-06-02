US-led Coalition Strikes Civilians in Syria, Leaving Eight Dead - Reports

"The 'international coalition’ has committed another massacre, which killed eight members of a family in Dib-Haddadj village on the south-east of the Hasakah province," the source said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.
READ MORE: Watchdog: US-Led Ops Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq Deadliest Since Vietnam War
According to the coalition's statistics, 883 civilians had been killed by its strikes since its operation started in 2014. However, estimates by monitoring groups are higher. In February, UK-based monitor Airwars said that up to 9,444 civilians had been killed by the coalition.
READ MORE: SDF Fire at 'Unidentified Aggressor' Near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor- US-Led Coalition
Russia, which has supported the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in their fight against terrorism, has repeatedly emphasized that the actions of the international coalition in Syria had not been authorized by Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)