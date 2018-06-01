WATCH Syrian Army Nail Weapon Stockpile, Tunnel Near Damascus

Syrian government forces have uncovered yet another large tunnel and a sizable cache of weapons as they continue sweeping recently liberated areas in southern Damascus.

Another tunnel and a “weapons depot” were recently discovered by the Syrian military in the southern suburbs of Damascus that were freed from terrorists last month, according to the FARS news agency and the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The discovery was made as government troops swept the townships of Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahem that were freed during a major offensive operation in May.

Earlier, Syrian troops patrolling southern Damascus discovered a tunnel excavator and equipment used to manufacture mortar shells apparently abandoned by terrorist forces that previously controlled the area.

The military also seized a large amount of explosives and munitions during the sweep, including bombs, shells, hand grenades, RPG rounds, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and components of explosive belts used by suicide bombers.