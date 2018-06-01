Register
14:19 GMT +301 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protestors are seen next to the border fence between Israel, on the Gaza side of the border May 15, 2018

    Israeli Army Braces for New Protests on Gaza Border in Wake of Fire Exchange

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Just weeks after the Palestinian “March of Return,” which turned violent and took the lives of 118 people, ended, its organizers have called for new anti-Israeli protests along the fence on the Gaza Border. Amid the largest spike in tensions in years, the Israeli military has stated that their reaction to border crossing attempts remains the same.

    Ahead of the new waves of Palestinian protests on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, a senior official of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), cited by Haaretz, has stated that their protocol along the fence on the Gaza border remains the same as during the “March of Return” clashes. He said the IDF would prevent attempts to cross the border, but try to avoid deaths, as only brigade commanders will have the right to order to open fire.

    Special buses are taking eager protesters to the camps on the border. Calls to take part in a new round of demonstrations have come from the organizers of the “March of Return,” who expect many people to join these protests as now Muslims are fasting during Ramadan, according to the media. They also state that this time they will be more careful due to the recent spike in violence and military activities.

    The situation on the border escalated on May 28, particularly after an Israeli tank attacked a militant observation post in response to an attempted violation of the border by two Palestinians.

    A full-scale IDF operation began the next day after missiles were allegedly launched from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman commented on the issue, saying the strikes against Gaza are "only the beginning." The Israel Defense Forces struck 25 targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to reports of mortars being fired from Gaza, with one hitting a kindergarten.

    READ MORE: IDF Officer Says Israel 'Closest' to War With Gaza Since 2014 — Report

    The violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and the IDF on the Gaza border with Israel erupted in March when the Palestinians started their rallies called the “Great March of Return,” demand the right of Arab refugees to return to the territory of Israel, which the country has blocked with the creation of the state of Israel. Violence mounted on May 14, when the participants were supposed to try to cross the border fence, which Israel had repeatedly promised to prevent.

    As the protest grew into riots, live fire was used along with tear gas and other anti-riot means. The death toll reached 118 people, according to the Health Ministry of the Gaza, after a 23-year-old Gaza resident died.

    Israel has explained its actions citing security reasons, saying it is defending its borders and blames Hamas for encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.

    Another large-scale demonstration is planned for June 5 when tens of thousands are called to march to mark the 51st anniversary of the Six-Day War.

    Related:

    IDF Officer Says Israel 'Closest' to War With Gaza Since 2014 - Report
    UN Fails to Vote on Protections for Palestinians in Gaza
    Situation in Gaza Likely to 'Drag' - International Progress Organization Head
    Hamas 'Responsible for the Miserable Situation in Gaza' – Israeli Policy Analyst
    Israeli Minister Seeks to Tighten Gaza Blockade as Tensions Flare - Reports
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Gaza clashes, Gaza protests, Great March of Return, Hamas, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestinian Territories, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: A Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Tribute to Legendary Blondes
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Pardon Me, Buddy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse