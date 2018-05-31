Register
20:19 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Syrian Armed Opposition Rep. Urges EU to Force Iran Out of Country

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    103

    The comments followed Syrian President Bashar Assad's insistence that the US should leave the Arab Republic.

    Speaking in Brussels, Nasr Hariri, the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission in the Geneva peace talks format, urged the West to find ways to limit Iranian influence in Syria.

    "The role of Iran is getting bigger and bigger, at the expense of our people," Hariri said. "So we are supporting any international mechanism that could limit the influence of Iran in the region in general, and in our country in particular," he added.

    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Israel's Defense Minister to Discuss Iran's "Entrenchment" in Syria During Russia Visit
    Hariri lead a delegation of Syrian armed opposition representatives for talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders on Thursday to discuss the situation in war-torn country.

    The negotiator claims that there are up to 100,000 Iranian or Iran-affiliated fighters in Syria. "While Iran and Iranian militias are present in our country, there will not be a political, negotiated solution. There will not be a solution while these foreign partners are there. We are looking for ways to force Iran out of Syria," the envoy stressed.

    Hariri also dismissed the idea that Damascus has all but won its war against a collection of domestic and foreign-backed rebels and Islamist militias. "The rumor that the regime has won the war are not true. Based on the current situation, the regime cannot claim any stable victory," he insisted. 

    Earlier in the day, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Russian media that Washington had "lost its cards" in Syria and called on the Americans to leave. "They came to Iraq with no legal basis, and look what happened to them. They have to learn their lesson. Iraq is no exception. Syria is no exception. People will not accept foreigners in this region anymore," Assad said.

    President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Assad: Syria to Beef Up Air Defenses Amid Threat From Israel, Possible US Strikes
    Hariri's remarks come amid intense Israeli diplomatic and military efforts against what Tel Aviv claims is a growing Iranian military presence in Syria, including a campaign of air strikes against suspected Iranian bases. Tehran, for its part, has denied the claims, and said that its military presence in the country is limited to military advisors to help Damascus in its war against the terrorists. Israel's latest attack took place on May 10. On Thursday, President Assad noted that while dozens of Syrian troops died in that attack, there was "not a single Iranian casualty."

    Damascus has repeatedly stated that the presence of Russian, Iranian and other allied forces in the country is legitimate, since they are in the country on the invitation of the Syrian government. The same cannot be said for the US-coalition's presence, nor that of Israel.  

    The Western-supported Geneva peace talks format is one of several introduced in the course of the Syrian civil conflict. Another is the Russian, Turkish and Iranian-sponsored Astana format, which led to the establishment of de-escalation zones in 2017.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Reinforcements Arrive in Southern Syria as Major Offensive Looms
    Dutch Police Shoot Ax-Wielding Syrian Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' on Balcony
    Non-Syrian Troops Must Depart S De-Escalation Zone As Soon As Possible – Lavrov
    US Delegation Walks Out as Syrian Envoy Starts Speaking at UN Disarmament Forum
    Tags:
    envoy, Nasr Hariri, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse