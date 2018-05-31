Register
17:54 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli soldiers are seen in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel May 10, 2018

    Israeli Defense Minister Praises Russia's Understanding of Its Needs in Syria

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    303

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israel appreciates Moscow's understanding of its security interests, including those in Syria, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said after his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday.

    "Just finished the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. The State of Israel appreciates Russia’s understanding of its needs in the area of security, especially in relation to the situation at our northern borders," Lieberman wrote on Twitter.

    Israel would continue its dialogue with Russia on various issues, Lieberman added.

    The statement was made after on Tuesday Israel had reportedly agreed with Russia that forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad would be deployed near the Israeli northern borders. In exchange, Russia reportedly promised to ensure that the Syrian pro-government troops deployed near the Israeli-Syrian border would not include Iranian forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

    However, on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that he was unaware of any such agreement between Russia and Israel.

    READ MORE: IDF Claims Recovery of Explosives-Rigged Gaza Drone

    Israeli Air Force F-16
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rob Schleiffert / F-16I Israel
    Israeli Jets Actively Patrolling Syrian-Lebanese Border – Reports
    The situation near the northern borders of Israel and southern borders of Syria has been in the spotlight of officials and media outlets recently since the Syrian army has been planning an offensive to recapture its southern territories from militants. Earlier in May, the Syrian forces reportedly airdropped leaflets demanding local militants in the southern Daraa province to surrender.

    This area is part of the so-called ceasefire zone, which had been agreed upon by Jordan, Russia, and the United States in 2017. Russia has repeatedly said that only the Syrian government forces should be deployed near the country’s southern borders since the agreement to create a ceasefire zone in southwestern Syria stipulated the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from the area.

    Related:

    Israel Activates Iron Dome Air Defense Following False Alert on Syrian Border
    Israeli Airstrikes on Alleged Iranian Targets in Syria Is Aggression - Envoy
    Israeli Jets Actively Patrolling Syrian-Lebanese Border – Reports
    Tags:
    Sergei Shoigu, Avigdor Lieberman, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse