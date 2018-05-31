Register
16:42 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering his address to the 67th United Nations General Assembly meeting September 27, 2012 at the United Nations in New York.

    Ex-Mossad Head Doubts Legality of Netanyahu’s 2011 Order to Ready Iran Strike

    © AFP 2018 / Don Emmert
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Tamir Pardo, who headed the Israeli intelligence service up to 2016, has revealed that the Israeli prime minister had begun a countdown process for starting a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, ordering a strike on its nuclear facilities.

    The former chief of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, Tamir Pardo, has said that he had to check whether the actions of Prime Minister Netanyahu were legal in 2011 after he put the military forces on standby for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Netanyahu reportedly told an ex-chief of staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, Benny Gantz, that they should be prepared to carry on actions within 15 days after an order to strike.

    According to Pardo, Netanyahu as well as Ehud Barak, who was the defense minister then, didn’t want to miss an opportunity to destroy the Iranian nuclear sites before the Islamic Republic of Iran could fortify them, amid fears that Tehran was close to producing a nuclear weapon.

    Pardo confirmed in his interview with the Israeli broadcaster Keshet that if Netanyahu proceeded with his plan, it could have led to a war. However, he didn’t also exclude that the prime minister could have used this move as a warning signal.

    “It’s possible that someone in the United States would hear about it in one form or another, and that would motivate him to do something,” the former spy said in the interview.

    Shedding light on the details of this pivotal moment for the Middle East, Pardo told Keshet that he started checking the legality of Netanyahu's actions. He said that he had considered resigning had the prime minister declared war.

    “I made inquiries about everything I could do. I checked with previous Mossad chiefs. I checked with legal advisers. I consulted anyone I could consult in order to understand who is authorized to give instructions about the whole issue of starting a war,” he said.

    The Israeli head of state decided against the full-scale military actions after the IDF-chief of staff and the head of the military intelligence objected. Pardo, appointed the head of Mossad at the beginning of 2011, left office in 2016, succeeded by Yossi Cohen.

    Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s threats to attack Iran prompted the US to establish the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), as journalist Ronen Bergman stated in his book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.” According to Bergman, this rhetoric caused panic in Washington and pushed it towards negotiations, which resulted in the lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear missile program.

    US President Donald Trump has been publicly criticizing the deal, made by the Obama administration, since his election campaign, and on May 8 he announced that the US would withdraw from it despite criticism from France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU, who also signed the 2015 Iran deal.

    READ MORE: Ex-CIA Officer Estimates Impact of Netanyahu’s Intel on Trump Iran Decision

    Opposing the deal, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of working on the nuclear missile program despite the agreement. Just before Trump’s announcement, Benjamin Netanyahu made a presentation, claiming that Iran lied about its nuclear agreement, and presented thousands of documents, dubbed Tehran’s secret archive, as evidence.

    Besides, Israel accuses the Islamic republic of entrenching in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria in particular, where tensions have grown over recent months. The escalation coincided with Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal and the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, which remains an apple of discord in the Arab-Israeli conflict. In May, Tel-Aviv launched dozens of missiles on alleged Iranian positions in Syria in response to a purported Iranian rocket bombardment at Israel's frontline.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu: We'll Strike at Iran Anywhere in Syria

    Related:

    Israel's Lieberman to Discuss Iran's "Entrenchment" in Syria During Russia Visit
    Israel Ready to Adopt Measures to Prevent Iran From Gaining Foothold in Syria
    Israeli PM Praises Pompeo's Iran Speech as 'Policy That Can Guarantee Security'
    Israeli Ambassador: Iran 'Will Pay the Price' if It Gains Foothold in Syria
    US, Israel Have De Facto Started War Against Iran – Turkish Scholars
    Iran: Int'l Community's Silence Encourages Israel's Aggression Against Syria
    Tags:
    Iranian nuclear program, strikes, military, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syrian crisis, Mossad, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse