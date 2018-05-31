Stabbing Attack in Saudi City of Taif Kills One - Reports

Two armed men stabbed to death a traffic policeman in the western Saudi Arabian city of Taif and then opened fire on security forces at a nearby National Guard facility, Sabq News reported. One of them was reportedly wounded, while the other fled the scene.

According to Sabq News, the attackers stole a vehicle and service weapon from a policeman they killed and then tried to enter a military site, leading to an exchange of fire with the national guards.

READ MORE: Yemeni Rebels Claim Downing of Saudi Coalition Drone

As the media outlet reported, some of the military personnel were injured as a result of the accident. However, the Interior Ministry has yet to comment on the situation.

The attack took place in the city of Taif, which is located east of Mecca, the holiest site in Islam.