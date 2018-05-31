Yemeni Rebels Claim Downing of Saudi Coalition Drone

"The drone was downed during a confrontation with troops loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi near the border crossing in Asir in Saudi Arabia’s southwest," a member of the opposition movement said.
The Arab coalition has not commented on the incident. The Saudi-led alliance of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia leading a coalition of several Arab and African states launched a military intervention in Yemen in a bid to restore the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi who was toppled in a series of uprisings staged by the Houthi rebels and fled to Riyadh.
