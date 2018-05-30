Netanyahu: Israel Deals 'Harshest Blow' to Gaza Militants in Years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the recent exchange of fire between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad movements in Gaza.

Speaking about the shelling of the Israeli territory within the last two days by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Tel Aviv would make the enemies "pay right away".

"I'm not going into the details of our plans because I do not want the enemy to know what is in store for them, but one thing is clear to them: when they try us they pay right away. And if they continue to try us, they will pay much more," Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli top official has further underlined the Israeli Defense Forces' actions in response to the attacks from the Gaza Strip.

"Since yesterday, the IDF has reacted strongly to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in the attack on dozens of terrorist targets, the hardest blow we have made in years," he said.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus is reporting from the Israeli kindergarten that was hit by several mortars earlier this morning. The kindergarten is located in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/vZBa0y0UJm — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 29, 2018

​Israel-Gaza Exchange of Fire

The IDF started a full-scale operation on Tuesday, responding to the missiles launched from the Gaza Strip. Speaking about the issue, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated the strikes against Gaza are "only the beginning." According to the consolidated report from the Israel Defense Forces, they struck 25 targets in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Israel Denies Hamas Claims of Ceasefire Amid Largest Spike in Tensions in Years

The situation on the border has further escalated on Monday, particularly after an Israeli tank attacked a militant observation post in response to an attempted violation of the border by two Palestinians.

“We’re here,a strong military, we’ll continue to deter the enemy &thwart acts of terror so that you arrive safely at school&study for your exams.I wear this uniform so that you can go to school–that is my mission every day.” —Brig.Gen.Fuchs — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 30, 2018

​The situation along the Israel_gaza border remains quite tense since March when the Palestinians started their rallies called the Great March of Return. The wave of rallies resulted in violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and IDF on order. Israel has explained its actions citing security reasons, saying it is defending its borders and blaming Hamas for encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.