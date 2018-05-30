Register
30 May 2018
    Iranian police stand near the parliament's building during a gunmen attack in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017

    Iran to Allegedly Sue US Over Daesh Raid in Tehran Amid 9/11 Complicity Verdict

    © REUTERS / TIMA
    Middle East
    At least 17 people were killed in twin terrorist attacks in Tehran in early June 2017, when Daesh militants targeted the national parliament and the shrine of Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

    Iran's Fars news agency has cited Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi as saying that the country's parliament is preparing a lawsuit against the United States in connection with the 2017 terrorist attacks in Tehran.

    He recalled that during his election campaign in 2016, then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump "clearly spoke about the performance of his rival, Mrs. Clinton, saying that the US had created ISIL [Daesh*]."

    Aboutorabi stressed that "there is nothing more reliable than a claim raised by a country's president," which is why the Iranian parliament has decided to lodge a lawsuit against Washington with the international court in a move followed by the Iranian public prosecutor.

    After a New York judge ordered Iran on April 30 to pay billions of dollars in compensation to 9/11 victims, accusing it of assisting the terrorists who conducted the attacks, the Iranian parliament started to prepare a counter-claim against the US for orchestrating the 2017 Tehran attacks.

    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Why Trump is Unlikely to 'Win Anything' by Targeting Both Daesh and Iran
    On June 7, 2017, five militants from the Daesh terrorist group conducted two simultaneous attacks on the Iranian parliament building and the Mausoleum of Iran's first supreme leader Imam Khomeini in Tehran. At least 17 civilians were killed and 43 more injured in the attacks.

    During the first US presidential debate in late September 2016, then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Daesh was formed in the vacuum left after President Barack Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prematurely withdrew forces from Iraq.

    "You [Hillary Clinton] were secretary of state when it was a little infant. Now, it's in over 30 countries, and you're going to stop them? I don't think so," Trump said.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries

