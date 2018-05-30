Iran to Allegedly Sue US Over Daesh Raid in Tehran Amid 9/11 Complicity Verdict

Iran's Fars news agency has cited Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi as saying that the country's parliament is preparing a lawsuit against the United States in connection with the 2017 terrorist attacks in Tehran.
He recalled that during his election campaign in 2016, then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump "clearly spoke about the performance of his rival, Mrs. Clinton, saying that the US had created ISIL [Daesh*]."
Aboutorabi stressed that "there is nothing more reliable than a claim raised by a country's president," which is why the Iranian parliament has decided to lodge a lawsuit against Washington with the international court in a move followed by the Iranian public prosecutor.
After a New York judge ordered Iran on April 30 to pay billions of dollars in compensation to 9/11 victims, accusing it of assisting the terrorists who conducted the attacks, the Iranian parliament started to prepare a counter-claim against the US for orchestrating the 2017 Tehran attacks.
During the first US presidential debate in late September 2016, then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Daesh was formed in the vacuum left after President Barack Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prematurely withdrew forces from Iraq.
"You [Hillary Clinton] were secretary of state when it was a little infant. Now, it's in over 30 countries, and you're going to stop them? I don't think so," Trump said.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and an array of other countries
