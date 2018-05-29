UN Concerned as Saudi-Led Coalition Advances Near Port in Yemen – Spokesman

"We’re extremely concerned about the situation around Hodeidah. Our colleagues in the area have started to take precautionary measures in terms of ramping up assistance and redefining contingency plans in case of this further escalation," UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
On Sunday, media reports said the Saudi-led coalition was closing in on the Houthi-held Hodeidah port in Yemen, but it remained unclear whether its forces would launch an offensive to retake the port.
The United Nations has taken a number of steps to end the hostilities and to bring the parties to the conflict to the bargaining table. Several rounds of UN-mediated talks have not yielded any major results so far.
