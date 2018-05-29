Palestinian Shelling Damages Facility Providing Gaza With Power - Reports

One of the dozens of missiles launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip at Israel fell onto an electrical facility on Israeli territory that was providing the coastal Palestinian enclave with electricity, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to media, the damage to the electrical facility resulted in an energy blackout on at least three lines and the southern part of the enclave was left without electricity.

On Tuesday, the largest number of rockets and mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the summer of 2014, when the military operation "Indestructible Rock" took place in the Gaza Strip.

Responding to the shelling, the Israeli Defense Forces hit at least 35 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli prime minister blames for being behind the recently escalated conflict along the border with Gaza. Protecting its territory from the shelling from Gaza, the IDF activated the Iron Dome air defense system Tuesday.

The situation on the border has escalated in recent months, beginning in March, when Palestinian protestors started their rallies called "The Great March of Return."

The rallies have resulted in clashes between protesters and the IDF, which the latter has blamed on Hamas, saying that the movement has been staging provocations during the march. According to Israel, Hamas has been encouraging thousands of Palestinians to break through the border and attack Israelis.