Activists Urge Iran to Appeal US Court 9/11 Ruling, Tehran Readies Counter-Suit

After a NY judge ordered Iran on April 30 to pay billions of dollars in compensation to 9/11 victims, accusing it of assisting the terrorists who conducted the attacks, the Iranian parliament has started to prepare a counter-claim against the US for orchestrating the 2017 Tehran attacks.

A group of 81 people from around the world who believe that Iran was falsely accused by a NY judge of aiding the terrorists that perpetrated the 9/11 attacks, have sent an official letter to the ministries of justice and foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic, urging them to appeal the court's decision. According to the letter, the case against Iran was "extremely weak" and based on assumptions that the 19 alleged hijackers "precipitated a series of miracles including gross violations of the laws of physics."

The signatories to the letter are confident that with their help and their testimonies Tehran could win the case, securing a "major media victory" at the same time. Among the 81 that signed the letter are politicians, university professors (specializing in international law, politics and chemistry), structural engineers, activists, security experts, former intelligence officers, military personnel, members of national parliaments, economists and journalists from around the world.

At the same time, the Fars news agency reported, citing a member of the juridical committee of the Iranian parliament, Abolphazi Abutorabi, that Tehran is preparing a suit against the US for the Tehran terror attacks perpetrated by Daesh*. Abutorabi referred to Donald Trump's words during the election campaign, when he claimed that the US created Daesh. According to him, there is hardly anything more credible than the words of the country's president and thus Tehran will be preparing suit similar to the one that was filed against Iran in the NY court.

Two terror attacks were perpetrated by the Daesh members in Tehran on June 7, 2017. The attacks claimed lives of 17 civilians and left 43 more injured.

US court ordered Iran to pay $6 billion to the families of those killed in 9/11 terror attacks. Tehran has strongly condemned the verdict, which it called politically motivated, slamming the ruling as a mockery of the system of international law and of the victims of the attacks and their families.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia