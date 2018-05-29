Israeli Forces Strike Hamas Terror Tunnel in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

A full-scale IDF operation began on Tuesday after missiles were allegedly launched from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman commented the issue, saying the strikes against Gaza are "only the beginning."

The Israeli air force claims that it has hit at least 35 targets among the positions of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements in southern Gaza, which Israel believes to be behind the previous missile attacks on the Gaza border.

The operation has already been called the most powerful strike on Gaza by the IDF since 2014.

Video footage of the strike on a Hamas terror tunnel near the Kerem Shalom Crossing and terror sites in the Gaza Strip: pic.twitter.com/XLyOveHXNA — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 29 мая 2018 г.

