Competing Libyan factions agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10, an advisor to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj stated after a meeting in Paris.

According to the Libyan official, the parties have reached an agreement on "finalizing a constitutional base for elections" by September 16.

The international conference on the settlement of the situation in Libya is taking place on May 29 in Paris. The meeting is held under the aegis of the UN with the participation of the head of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as head of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east of the country.

Consensus between the four Libyan reps. on finalizing a constitutional base for elections by Spt.16th, and to to have presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec.10th this year — Taher EL-Sonni (@TaherSonni) May 29, 2018

"Positive that all Libya parties present at Paris conference agreed on the timeline leading to elections in December. Let us hope, and help them in keeping this important commitment," Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said from inside the meeting.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj, eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar and the heads of two parliamentary assemblies are attending the talks, which aim to draft a roadmap for elections.

READ MORE: Libya's Haftar Forces Take Control of Entrance to Derna — Spokesman

The country has been in turmoil since the 2011 civil war that resulted in the overthrow of Gaddafi. The eastern part of Syria is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the LNA, which is engaged in the struggle against militants. At the same time, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.