Ex-Spymaster Claims Pakistani Gov't Handed Bin Laden Over to US, Gets Travel Ban

Pakistani authorities have started an investigation into an ex-chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. General Asad Durrani and prohibited him from leaving the country for co-authoring a book with an Indian counterpart, in which he suggested Pakistan's government knew about the Bin Laden raid.
"A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt. Gen. has been ordered to probe the matter in detail," the Pakistani army said in a statement.
"The denial of any (Pakistani) role was because cooperating with the United States to eliminate a person regarded by many in Pakistan as a "hero" could have embarrassed the government," Durrani said in the book.
READ MORE: German Minister Demands Deportation of Bin Laden's Ex-Bodyguard
Osama bin Laden, the infamous terrorist mastermind, and leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda was assassinated by a US special forces team on May 2, 2011, in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.
All comments
Show new comments (0)