Register
16:57 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)

    Israel to Ban Filming IDF Soldiers Amid Court's Promise to Scrutinize Activities

    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The proposed bill comes hot on the heels of the recent Israeli High Court of Justice’s promise to investigate each incident of Palestinians being killed at the Gaza border post-factum in a bid to prevent war crimes.

    The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, will be reviewing a proposed bill aimed at banning photo and video registration of IDF activities. According to the authors of the bill, various organizations with an anti-Israel agenda have allegedly been spending days near IDF soldiers, documenting their activities and waiting for them to commit activities that could be interpreted in a way that would compromise and vilify Israel and its armed forces.

    Notes accompanying the bill, proposed by Knesset member Robert Ilatov, also add that occasionally such activities have allegedly thwarted IDF operations, with observers accusing and insulting Israeli soldiers.

    READ MORE: Third Palestinian Dies Due to Israeli Shelling in S Gaza — Health Ministry

    The proposed bill comes less than week after the Israeli High Court of Justice's decision justifying the use of force by the IDF at the Gaza border, but at the same time promised to scrutinize each incident post-factum. According to ex-chief of Israel's Supreme Court, Miriam Naor, the court's decision resolves the confrontation between those who stand against regulating IDF activities and those who claim that their rules of engagement have led to possible war crimes. She added that the High Court's decision doesn't give the IDF "a license to kill" Palestinians.

    Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, known as the "Great March of Return," near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel since March 30. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people that were displaced during the war that followed Israel's creation in 1948.

    READ MORE: Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza — Ministry

    The rallies have resulted in clashes between Gazans and Israeli border guards. The chief of the IDF has claimed that the rallies are organized by Hamas in order to infiltrate Israel and conduct attacks against its citizens. According to Palestinian medical workers, since March 30, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed during the protests, while over 13,300 people have been injured.

    Related:

    Israel Spends Record Sum on Weapons Purchases From the UK in 2017 - Report
    Israel Wants US to Keep F-35 'Upgrade Capabilities' Secret From Turkey – Reports
    Israel Constructing Unique Underwater Barricade on Gaza Border - Reports
    Israel Taking Steps Against Arms Transfer From Syria to Lebanon – Prime Minister
    UK Sales of Arms to Israel Hit Record in 2017 - Reports
    Tags:
    transparency, bill, proposed bill, Great March of Return, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse