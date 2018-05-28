Netanyahu: Iran Should Be Denied Any Military Presence in Syria

Israel has requested Iran to deny any military presence in Syria after Russia said Damascus' forces alone should control Syrian territory near the Israeli and Jordanian borders.
"Our position on Syria is clear. We believe that there is no place for any Iranian military presence, anywhere in Syria," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his parliamentary faction in broadcasted remarks.
Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.
Iran's senior security official has responded that the country's presence in Syria is restricted to an advisory role, and is aimed at countering terrorism at the legitimate Syrian government's request.
"As long as the threat of terrorism exists in Syria and the country's legitimate government persists in Iran's advisory presence, we will stay in Syria," Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said.
