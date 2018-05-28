Register
08:51 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    'Likely a First Time': Daesh Reportedly Executes Two Swedish Citizens in Iraq

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A businessman in his fifties and his nephew, both Kurdish Shiites living in Sweden who traveled to Kirkuk in northern Iraq to meet relatives, have been kidnapped and later appear to have been executed.

    A propaganda film posted by Daesh* has shown two men from Sweden executed by jihadis. The two men have been identified with the help of relatives and friends who contacted the Expressen daily newspaper.

    According to Swedish media, the victims were a businessman aged about 50 and his nephew in his twenties, who left Sweden in December last year to visit the city of Kirkuk to meet relatives. At around Christmas they were kidnapped. Later, a video emerged of the two kneeling men being executed, according to the media outlet. One of them was claimed to be shot in the head with an automatic rifle, the other one with a pistol.

    Both men were Kurdish Shiites. According to their friends, both of them were Swedish citizens, whereas Expressen reported that at least one of them was.

    According to the translation of the Daesh video made by Expressen, the men were accused of belonging to Shia militia. However, there is no evidence to support this claim. In the video, the execution is also claimed to be a "revenge" for the city of Kirkuk being under Shia rule. A friend of the victims' family claimed that the sole reason for the murder of the two men is that they both were Shiites.

    READ MORE: 'Common Doodle'? 'Jihad' Graffiti on Swedish Church Sparks Social Media Storm

    The family reportedly had contact with the kidnappers, who demanded ransom. However, the family never got to know who they were or whether the kidnapped were still alive.

    The Swedish Foreign Ministry stated it was familiar with the case and was working with relevant authorities, such as the police. The Security Police claimed to be working to ensure the film's authenticity, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    Senior terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the National Defense College said he was also familiar with the video and deemed it to be authentic.

    Ranstorp told SVT that the case was "extremely rare" and "most likely a first time" featuring Swedish citizens. At the same time, he conceded that the approach was not new, as Daesh has been carrying out kidnappings and broadcasting execution videos for propaganda purposes for a long time.

    Previously, a Swedish Iraqi citizen in his 60s was executed in Iraq in December 2017. However he was suspected of being a Daesh supporter and was hanged alongside 37 other suspected terrorists.

    READ MORE: 'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden

    Although Daesh has been seriously weakened in Iraq and Syria in recent years, they terrorists still constitute a threat, explained Ranstorp. Furthermore, they mushroomed into other parts of the world and continue to spread their ideology on the internet.

    "We shall not disregard Daesh and these forces, they are still very strong. They have created virtual tentacles, including in Sweden," Ranstorp concluded.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Common Doodle'? 'Jihad' Graffiti on Swedish Church Sparks Social Media Storm
    'Elevated Risk' of Islamist Terror, as Jihadis 'Operate Freely' in Sweden
    Tags:
    terrorism, Magnus Ranstorp, Scandinavia, Iraq, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse