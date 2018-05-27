Register
27 May 2018
    Palestinians, wounded in previous weeks during mass protests against Israeli forces along the border of the Palestinian enclave, dubbed The Great March of Return, await medical check-up at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Gaza City (File)

    Third Palestinian Dies Due to Israeli Shelling in S Gaza - Health Ministry

    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS
    Middle East
    GAZA (Sputnik) - The third Palestinian died on Sunday after an Israeli tank had fired at a military observation post in the south of Gaza, the official representative of the local Health Ministry Ashraf Kidra told Sputnik.

    "A 25-year-old Palestinian died at a hospital from wounds he had received this morning as a result of the Israeli artillery fire targeting a military observation post in the east of the city of Rafah," Kidra said.

    Kidra said earlier in the day that Palestinians had died as a result of the Israeli artillery fire.

    Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that a bomb, which was placed to target Israeli soldiers, detonated at Gaza-Israeli border during the clearing procedure. An IDF tank responded by firing at the military observation post.

    Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Palestinian Authority Threatens to Cut Security Ties with Israel if Gaza Blockade Lifted - Report
    On Saturday, the Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on positions of the Hamas Palestinian movement in southern part of the Gaza Strip.

    The tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally being held by Palestinians since March 30 at the border between Gaza and Israel. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

    The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns. According to Palestinian medics, since March 30, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed during protests, while over 13,300 people have been injured.

