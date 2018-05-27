Third Palestinian Dies Due to Israeli Shelling in S Gaza - Health Ministry

"A 25-year-old Palestinian died at a hospital from wounds he had received this morning as a result of the Israeli artillery fire targeting a military observation post in the east of the city of Rafah," Kidra said.
Kidra said earlier in the day that Palestinians had died as a result of the Israeli artillery fire.
READ MORE: Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza — Ministry
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that a bomb, which was placed to target Israeli soldiers, detonated at Gaza-Israeli border during the clearing procedure. An IDF tank responded by firing at the military observation post.
The tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally being held by Palestinians since March 30 at the border between Gaza and Israel. The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.
The Israeli forces have been suppressing the demonstrators using lethal weapons, citing security concerns. According to Palestinian medics, since March 30, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed during protests, while over 13,300 people have been injured.
