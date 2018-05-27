Register
17:51 GMT +327 May 2018
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, top center, reviews army troops marching during the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

    Iranian MPs Call for Firm Response to UAE Hostile Policy Toward Tehran - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Iranian lawmakers is urging the government to take measures against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of its support for Washington's policies toward Iran and claims to three islands in the Persian Gulf, Tasnim news agency reported Sunday, citing a lawmaker.

    Mohsen Koohkan, an Iranian lawmaker, told the Tasnim that a group of lawmakers had called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to review the level of the political and economic relations with the UAE amid country's hostile stance toward Iran.

    A SyrianAir passenger plane taxis at Latakia airport on Syria's northwestern Mediterranean coast (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOSEPH EID
    Syrian Airline Resumes Flights Between Latakia, UAE’s Sharjah – Transport Ministry
    The lawmaker noted that if Abu Dhabi continues to behave the way it behaves now, the Iranian parliament would take any measure at its disposal to respond.

    This reaction followed the US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which required Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The move was not backed by other parties to the JCPOA. However, several US allies, including the UAE expressed their support for Washington's policy.

    READ MORE: Iran to Maintain Advisory Role in Syria Despite US' Demands to Withdraw

    As for the dispute over three islands, it dates back to 1971, when UK forces withdrew from the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz.

    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran Asserts Legal Right to Uranium Enrichment, Says Pompeo Unaware of Realities
    The islands were immediately seized by Iranian Navy, but the United Arab Emirates, which was established in the same year, claimed that the islands were under control of Qasimi sheiks throughout the 19th century and the UAE inherited the rights to the islands since the emirates governed by the Qasimi sheiks became part of the UAE.

    The case was even brought to the UN Security Council in 1980 but was rejected and closed. Since then, it has always been a source of tensions between the Arab countries and Tehran.

