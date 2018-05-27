Iranian MPs Call for Firm Response to UAE Hostile Policy Toward Tehran - Reports

Mohsen Koohkan, an Iranian lawmaker, told the Tasnim that a group of lawmakers had called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to review the level of the political and economic relations with the UAE amid country's hostile stance toward Iran.
This reaction followed the US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which required Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The move was not backed by other parties to the JCPOA. However, several US allies, including the UAE expressed their support for Washington's policy.
As for the dispute over three islands, it dates back to 1971, when UK forces withdrew from the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in Persian Gulf's Strait of Hormuz.
The case was even brought to the UN Security Council in 1980 but was rejected and closed. Since then, it has always been a source of tensions between the Arab countries and Tehran.
