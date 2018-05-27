Register
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    Iran Turns Constructive After US Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal – Turkish Diplomat

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran adopted constructive and moderate stances following the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Turkish Ambassador to Iran Reza Hakan Tekin said Sunday, as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.

    "After Trump announced his position, we saw the stances adopted by Iran as constructive, moderate, good, and worthy of praise," Tekin said, according to Tasnim News Agency.

    The Turkish ambassador also praised the accord and criticized the US decision, saying that the move was not a constructive step to achieve global peace.

    "The unilateral withdrawal of the US from the international treaty, which has contributed to peace and stability in the region and the world, is not a constructive step towards serving global peace," Tekin stated.

    On Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran had not yet decided whether to stay in the JCPOA.

    veiled Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, and national Iranian flag, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    CHP: US Anti-Iran Sanctions Counterproductive
    Following Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded that the European Union issued a resolution condemning the US move and urged the bloc to confront the imposition of any US sanctions.

    The Iran supreme leader also threatened that the country could restart its nuclear program. Addressing the issue, leaders of the Germany, France, Britain, EU, Russia, and China confirmed their commitment to the deal.

