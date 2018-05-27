WATCH Syrian Army Uncovers Network of Tunnels for Terrorists in Yarmouk Camp

On May 22, the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation stated that the Syrian army was finishing the liberation of Muhayam al-Yarmouk district from Daesh militants.

A video, published by SANA news agency, shows the Syrian military demonstrating a network of tunnels and headquarters for terrorists it had discovered during combing operation in the Yarmouk Camp.

READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Strikes Daesh Positions With Golan-1000 Rocket System

Earlier this week, the Syrian army confirmed that southern outskirts of Damascus had been fully liberated from terrorists.

“As a result of a joint operation of our armed forces and allies, Al Hajar Al Aswad and the surrounding territories have been completely liberated from terrorists,” the army stated.

The Yarmouk camp was created in 1957 near the Syrian capital, Damascus, to host Palestinian refugees; according to estimates, about 18,000 people used to live there. From the onset of the civil war in the country, the camp has become a stronghold for terrorists. In April, the Syrian government announced an anti-terror crackdown in the camp, having evacuated more than 3,200 militants along with over 5,000 family members from the area.