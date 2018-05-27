WATCH Demonstrators Activate Smoke Bombs Near Netanyahu's Home

As the video shows, demonstrators, protesting off-shore drilling for natural gas and insisting on relocating drilling platforms away from the Haifa coast, set off three bombs, leaving clouds of orange smoke, near Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea.
According to police, the prime minister was at home at the time. The environmental activists and organizers of the rally denounced the use of smoke bombs, saying they would never approve of “polluting” measures.
תיעוד מההפגנה נגד הקמת אסדת גז בחוף דור בקיסריה סמוך לביתו של רה"מ — ניתן לראות את אבוקות העשן שהושלכו לתוך פח אשפה @nitzanglusman pic.twitter.com/Y7pOhptiZj— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) 25 мая 2018 г.
