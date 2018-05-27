WATCH Demonstrators Activate Smoke Bombs Near Netanyahu's Home

Israeli police is investigating use of smoke bombs near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the town of Caesarea during a Friday demonstration.

As the video shows, demonstrators, protesting off-shore drilling for natural gas and insisting on relocating drilling platforms away from the Haifa coast, set off three bombs, leaving clouds of orange smoke, near Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea.

READ MORE: Netanyahu Ally Urges US to Recognize Israel's Golan Heights Claim – Reports

According to police, the prime minister was at home at the time. The environmental activists and organizers of the rally denounced the use of smoke bombs, saying they would never approve of “polluting” measures.