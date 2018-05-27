Iran Asserts Legal Right to Uranium Enrichment, Says Pompeo Unaware of Realities

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has fended off US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Friday remarks on Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment, blasting them as inadmissible not only to the Islamic Republic but to all nations in the world.

Reacting to Pompeo’s interview with Voice of America, Qassemi said that the newly appointed Secretary of State was unaware of realities and international developments, and “has engaged in… the very special issue [of Iran’s nuclear program] with some delay and without necessary and adequate information.”

"For his information, it must be recalled that the Islamic Republic of Iran's legal right to uranium enrichment has been established and its (enrichment) indigenous know-how exists in the country," Qassemi said on Saturday.

In a Friday interview with Voice of America, Pompeo claimed it is not “appropriate for Iran to have the capacity to create fissile material, to enrich uranium or have a plutonium factory.”

“If they want a peaceful nuclear energy program, fine, but they could import that material. And other countries do it; it works for many countries around the world,” Pompeo added.

Earlier this week, Pompeo delivered a fiery speech against the Islamic Republic at the Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington, having laid out 12 demands for any new deal with Iran. The Secretary of State promised to impose “the strongest sanctions in history” on Tehran if it refuses to change its policies.

NEW: Pompeo, in speech at @Heritage, lays out 12 far-reaching demands for any new nuclear deal with Iran pic.twitter.com/uB20cDYaMW — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) 21 мая 2018 г.

Pompeo threatening "unprecedented" sanctions on Iran. "After our sanctions come into full force, (Iran) will be battling to keep its economy alive." — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) 21 мая 2018 г.

Pompeo’s comments came nearly three weeks after US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw unilaterally from an international nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran deal, and to reinstate sanctions against Tehran.