IDF: Israeli Soldier Wounded During Operation in West Bank Dies

An Israeli soldier, who was injured during an operation in the West Bank, died of sustained wounds, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“This morning, an IDF soldier, Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, 20, from Rehovot succumbed to his wounds. Sgt Ronen Lubarsky, a combat soldier from the Duvdevan Unit, was severely injured during operational activity in Judea & Samaria on Thursday,” the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Saturday.

Lubarsky was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, according to the IDF.

“The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences, and will continue to support the family,” the IDF added.

The soldier was severely injured during a raid in the West Bank near the city of Ramallah as part of an operation to detain suspected terrorists.