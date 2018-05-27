Egypt Imposes 1 Month YouTube Ban for Local Audience – Reports

In 2012, a 14-minute trailer named "Innocence of Muslims" was uploaded on YouTube. Lawyer Mohamed Salem filed a case to an Egyptian lower court to block the website, as he claims the video insult Muslim beliefs. He also urged to ban all Anti-Islam websites. In 2013, the court ruled to ban YouTube.
The 14-minute trailer to "Innocence of Muslims" attracted little attention until September 2012, when portions of the movie were broadcasted by the local television network in Egypt.
The privately produced in the US movie "Innocence of Muslims" has triggered widespread protests in the Muslim world. In Libya, they led to an attack on the US consulate that left US Envoy Christopher Stevens and three other American embassy staff dead.
