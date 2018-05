Saudi owned Al Arabiya broadcaster reported Saturday that the Saudi-led coalition had foiled a terrorist attack by an unmanned drone near the country's Abha airport.

According to the broadcaster, the coalition had destroyed the drone and the airport is operating normally.

The attack came a day after Houthi forces said they had “successfully” targeted a Saudi military base in the Kingdom’s southern Najran province, though a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition denied the claims and insisted that the missile was intercepted and downed before it reached its target.