Register
17:53 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) A Syrian Army soldier holds his weapon, as he walks next to others that belonged to rebels from Eastern Qalamoun, after they handed them over, at the town of Dumayr, Damascus, Syria April 22, 2018

    'Operation to Liberate Southern Damascus Started Last Year' – Syrian General

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Earlier this week, the Syrian army fully liberated Damascus from terrorists. Retired Syrian Brigadier-General Hesam Hassun, in an interview with Sputnik, spoke about the future of the liberation of his country from terrorists.

    The retired Brigadier-General Hesam Hassun said that liberation of every piece of land from terrorists is very important for the Syrian government and its allies. 

    According to the retired general, the return of southern Damascus to the control of the army is especially significant, because militants in this region had been supported by Israel.

    Following the incident with the downed F-16 aircraft, the militants fully realized that Israeli opportunities to support them were disappearing before their eyes. 

    "The liberation of the southern suburbs of Damascus started a year ago, when the army launched a campaign to cut off the logistics routes of terrorists, as well as to cut off their escape routes,” Hassun said. 

    Barzah Research and Development Center after being struck by U.S. and coalition operations in Damascus, Syria
    © Sputnik / Mohammad Maarouf
    Syria May Need Over $400Bln to Be Rebuilt, Relies on Russian Aid - Minister
    According to the general, support from abroad has been reduced to a minimum. 

    The retired general went on to say, “Almost complete control over the Syrian-Jordanian border is a big step towards restoring Syrian sovereignty. It was from the south that militants and weapons from Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf came into the country. "

    Currently the leadership of the Syrian army, together with the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties, is preparing for an operation against terrorists in the south of the country and the Golan Heights

    “These areas are still under the control of the armed groups. At the same time, operations are being developed in the north of the country,” Hassun added.

    Israeli soldier work on a tank placed near the border with Syria on the Golan Heights (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Netanyahu Ally Urges US to Recognize Israel's Golan Heights Claim – Reports
    Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation reported that the Syrian army was liberating the Muhayam al-Yarmouk district in Damascus from Daesh militants.

    "As a result of a joint operation of our armed forces and allies, Al Hajar Al Aswad and the surrounding territories have been completely liberated from terrorists," the Syrian army said in a statement.

    The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, the camp has been a stronghold for terrorists; an anti-terrorist operation in the camp was announced in April.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Turkey, US Agree on Roadmap for Cooperation in Syria's Manbij
    Israel Ready to Adopt Measures to Prevent Iran From Gaining Foothold in Syria
    Erdogan Calls Reports About US Halting Aid to Syria Inconsistent - Media
    NATO Weapons Found in Syria Suggest Preparation for Chemical Attack – Ex-General
    Secrets of Underground Life and War Inside Syria's Tunnels (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    liberation, terrorists, allies, operation, militants, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse