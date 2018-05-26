'Operation to Liberate Southern Damascus Started Last Year' – Syrian General

Earlier this week, the Syrian army fully liberated Damascus from terrorists. Retired Syrian Brigadier-General Hesam Hassun, in an interview with Sputnik, spoke about the future of the liberation of his country from terrorists.

The retired Brigadier-General Hesam Hassun said that liberation of every piece of land from terrorists is very important for the Syrian government and its allies.

According to the retired general, the return of southern Damascus to the control of the army is especially significant, because militants in this region had been supported by Israel.

Following the incident with the downed F-16 aircraft, the militants fully realized that Israeli opportunities to support them were disappearing before their eyes.

"The liberation of the southern suburbs of Damascus started a year ago, when the army launched a campaign to cut off the logistics routes of terrorists, as well as to cut off their escape routes,” Hassun said.

According to the general, support from abroad has been reduced to a minimum.

The retired general went on to say, “Almost complete control over the Syrian-Jordanian border is a big step towards restoring Syrian sovereignty. It was from the south that militants and weapons from Saudi Arabia and other countries of the Persian Gulf came into the country. "

Currently the leadership of the Syrian army, together with the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties, is preparing for an operation against terrorists in the south of the country and the Golan Heights.

“These areas are still under the control of the armed groups. At the same time, operations are being developed in the north of the country,” Hassun added.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation reported that the Syrian army was liberating the Muhayam al-Yarmouk district in Damascus from Daesh militants.

"As a result of a joint operation of our armed forces and allies, Al Hajar Al Aswad and the surrounding territories have been completely liberated from terrorists," the Syrian army said in a statement.

The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, the camp has been a stronghold for terrorists; an anti-terrorist operation in the camp was announced in April.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.