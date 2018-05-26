Register
01:33 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2017.

    Palestinian Authority Threatens to Cut Ties with Israel if Gaza Blockade Lifted

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In the most recent flare-up of the Hamas-Fatah rivalry, the intelligence service of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority (PA) has notified its Israeli counterpart that it will cut security ties with Israel if Tel Aviv helps in any way to lift the maritime blockade of Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.

    PA intelligence chief Majed Faraj reportedly sent a letter to Nadav Argaman, his Israeli counterpart, warning that the Palestinian Authority would cut all security ties with Tel Aviv if the Gaza Strip maritime blockade was lifted. Faraj warned the Shin Bet head against any step that would ease the blockade of the Hamas-controlled enclave, which has persisted since 2007, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

    The warning comes after Israeli media reported that Egypt and Qatar proposed on May 24 to renew the truce between Hamas and Israel and lift the 10-year maritime blockade of the city of Gaza, which Hamas governs.

    According to the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), the Israel-Hamas deal would require that Gazan authorities completely end the firing of rockets at Israel and that they must respect the security perimeter at the Gaza border, including no longer building tunnels underneath it. The deal also demands a solution regarding Israeli prisoners of war.

    Hamas militants. (File)
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israeli Minister Elkin Denies Reports That Israel Considering Truce With Hamas
    In return, MEMO says, Israel would reduce restrictions at Gaza border crossings and allow the entry of goods into the enclave, but only on the condition that said goods don't strengthen Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Egypt has also pledged to ease its border crossing with Gaza and to open the border more frequently.

    The proposed truce, however, is not in the interests of the Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by Hamas's long-time rival, Fatah, following the 2006 legislative election and a subsequent armed conflict in Gaza.

    According to the PA, the blockade is a key point of pressure on Hamas that will force it to give up control of Gaza, MEMO notes. The Palestinian Authority resorted to pressure after reconciliation talks failed at the end of last year, despite the official reconciliation agreement being signed in October 2017 in Cairo.

    The tensions between the two Palestinian groups became stronger after the failed assassination attempt on PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah during his visit to Gaza in March. The PA blamed Hamas for the attack, while some security experts speculated the PA itself could have staged the assassination attempt, which only slightly injured one of Hamdallah's security staff.

    Related:

    Israeli Top Court Rejects Motion Against IDF Use of Force in Gaza
    Islamic Jihad Threatens Tel Aviv if Gaza Violence Doesn’t Stop - Reports
    Israel Reportedly Bars Entry to Jerusalem for Gaza Residents During Ramadan
    IDF: Israeli Air Force Hits Hamas Underground, Naval Targets in Gaza Strip
    Pro-Palestine Flotilla Departs Copenhagen to ‘Break the Siege’ on Gaza (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    blockade, Fatah, Hamas, Shin Bet, Qatar, Egypt, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse