Register
15:29 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Panorama of Jerusalem

    US Stealth Aircraft Manufacturer to Open Preschools in Jerusalem - Reports

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    One of the biggest defense manufacturers in the United States is reportedly moving to invest in kindergarten education in Jerusalem.

    Lockheed Martin is about to open several science-oriented preschools in the city of Jerusalem with the backing of the Israeli Ministry of Education, Haaretz reports.

    According to the newspaper, the company that produces a wide array of ordnance and military aircraft, including the F-35 stealth fighter, is opening these preschools as part of a larger project called MadaKids.

    AMRAAM F-35
    © US Air Force
    Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Resume F-35 Deliveries Following Corrosion Dispute
    Also, Lockheed Martin intends to fund robotics courses for first and second graders for children who graduate from these preschools.

    The company’s representatives added that Lockheed Martin will only pay for the preschools’ science curriculum.

    "We’re supporting them financially, but we don’t have teachers in the preschools and we’re not intervening in the programming or curriculum," said Joshua Shani, CEO of Lockheed Martin Israel.

    While Shani did admit that Lockheed Martin’s involvement in this preschool program "isn’t logical", he argued that "the moment a commercial company wants to contribute to the community, it becomes worthwhile."

    "We could have set up a research institute on military aviation worldwide, but we went in the direction of education because that’s what fires us up," he declared.

    The Ministry of Education noted that it does not object to commercial enterprises setting up preschools as long as commercial content doesn’t get introduced into curriculum.

    The commander of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin earlier declared that Israel became the first country in the world to carry out an attack using the US-manufactured F-35 stealth fighter.

    READ MORE: Israel First to Conduct Attacks With F-35 Jets — Air Force on Syria Strike

    He claimed that Israel is "flying the F-35 all over the Middle East and have already attacked twice on two different fronts."

    Related:

    Jerusalem is Palestine's Capital, US Reputation Almost at Zero – Erdogan
    Arab League Suspends Ties With Guatemala Over Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
    Israel Reportedly Bars Entry to Jerusalem for Gaza Residents During Ramadan
    Tags:
    investment, children, education, Kindergarten, Lockheed Martin, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse