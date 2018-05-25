Register
    The Syrian Army's tanks in the area of the former Palestinian refugee camp Yarmouk in the southern suburb of Damascus

    Tunneling Excavator, Weapons Caches Found Near Damascus - Reports

    Middle East
    Large caches of weaponry and construction equipment used for digging underground communications have been reportedly seized by Syrian government forces during a sweep in southern Damascus.

    Syrian forces patrolling the recently liberated townships in southern Damascus have discovered a tunnel excavator and equipment used to manufacture mortar shells apparently abandoned by terrorist forces that previously controlled that area, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

    According to the news agency, the government forces also seized a large amount of explosives and munitions during the sweep, including bombs, shells, hand grenades, RPG rounds, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and components of explosive belts used by suicide bombers.

    Service personnel of the Syrian Army on a BMD-1 in the liberated Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk south of Damascus
    Last Nail in the Jihadist Coffin: How Syrian Army Defeated Terrorists in Damascus
    The Syrian military have also reportedly discovered a basement in the town of Babila, which was converted by terrorists into a workshop for making mines and IEDs, and which also contained a large quantity of shells and containers used to manufacture these deadly contraptions.

    Earlier in May, militants in the towns of Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahem in southern Damascus surrendered a sizeable quantity of weapons and munitions to the Syrian military prior to being evacuated from the area as part of a deal with the government.

    READ MORE: WATCH "Israeli-Made" Landmines, Other Weaponry Handed Over by Syrian Militants

    The weapons that were turned in reportedly included 60, 80 and 120 mm mortars, 14.5 and 23 mm PKC machine guns, sniper rifles, RPGs, rifles and IEDs.

